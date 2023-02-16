Will Ospreay Names His Top 5 Current Women’s Wrestlers

Will Ospreay recently named his top five among the current crop of women’s wrestlers. Ospreay spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and was asked for his top 5 list, which saw him name WWE’s Iyo Sky, STARDOM’s Syuri and AZM, Impact’s Gisele Shaw, and independent star Alex Windsor:

