Will Ospreay Names His Top 5 Current Women’s Wrestlers

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay recently named his top five among the current crop of women’s wrestlers. Ospreay spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and was asked for his top 5 list, which saw him name WWE’s Iyo Sky, STARDOM’s Syuri and AZM, Impact’s Gisele Shaw, and independent star Alex Windsor:

Will Ospreay, Jeremy Thomas

