Will Ospreay Names His Top 5 Current Women’s Wrestlers
February 15, 2023 | Posted by
Will Ospreay recently named his top five among the current crop of women’s wrestlers. Ospreay spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and was asked for his top 5 list, which saw him name WWE’s Iyo Sky, STARDOM’s Syuri and AZM, Impact’s Gisele Shaw, and independent star Alex Windsor:
We are pround to present our [Select a Fighter] series. Will Ospreay gave us his Top 5 current favorite womens wrestlers.
Iyo Sky [Shirai]
Syuri
AZM
Gisele Shaw
Alex Windsor pic.twitter.com/66KOzSxmvN
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 15, 2023
