Will Ospreay Details Neck Issues On AEW Dynamite, Hopes To Be Cleared For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay is out of action due to some neck issues and hopes to be cleared by the time AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door rolls around. Ospreary appeared on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite and addressed his health status, noting that he’s been dealing with neck issues for the last 10 months and kept them quiet because he’d made promises to help get the AEW World Championship back from Jon Moxley.

Ospreay said that he has two herniated discs in his C2 and C6 going into his spinal cord and that with the right treatment he’s hopeful to be cleared by Forbidden Door on August 25th, noting that he’ll be coming after the Death Riders when he’s back.