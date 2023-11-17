Will Ospreay Says He Needs To Be In a TNA Ring

Will Ospreay has worked in Impact Wrestling, but he says he needs to step foot into a TNA ring when the company reverts to that name. Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw Ospreay face Josh Alexander in the main event, ultimately picking up the win. Following the match, Ospreay got on the mic and talked about how he always wanted to compete in TNA and will now have the opportunity when Impact rebrands to TNA at TNA Hard to Kill.

“Listen, if anybody knows the story of Will Ospreay, a 14-year-old Will was channel flicking around Sky and he saw the very first match I ever saw,” Ospreay said (per Fightful). “Christopher Daniels [vs.] Samoa Joe [vs.] AJ Styles. That match made me want to become a professional wrestler and I wanted to come to Impact for a very, very long time.”

Ospreay continued, “I’m very thankful to everybody for allowing me to come back because I honestly thought Impact was done. There was no saving Impact Wrestling, but that new ownership came along, and the talent backstage… It should be spoken loud and clear that the staff back there and all the roster are the reason why this place is thriving. I didn’t want to come to Impact Wrestling. I wanted to come to TNA Wrestling. Before I rounded this up, before February strikes, you better make sure that as much as I love Impact, I need to step foot in a TNA ring.”

Ospreay’s contract with NJPW is up in February of next year.