Will Ospreay Says He’s Never Had An Issue With CM Punk

Will Ospreay and CM Punk never got a chance to compete in AEW, but Ospreay says he has no issue with the now-WWE star. Ospreay and Punk worked on a few of the same shows before Punk exited AEW in September of 2023, with Ospreay not officially signing with the company until February of the next year. Ospreay was asked during his interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about Punk and he said that he’s never had issues with Punk and hopes he’s well.

“Just narrowly missed it,” Ospreay said about not having faced Punk (per Fightful). “It is what it is. No issues with him on my side of things. I hope he’s doing well. It could have been (a magical match), but things happen and things transipre.”

He continued, “For me, I’ve never had an issue with him. He’s always been lovely to me. Except for this one time, this one time that really pissed me off. I said to him, ‘Are there any decent steakhouses in Chicago?’ He said, ‘I promise you, I’ll get you a steakhouse.’ Showed up in Chicago. No steakhouse. The C stands for something. Meant to show me a f**king steakhouse and you didn’t, ya prick [laughs]. I hope you’re doing well.”

Ospreay will battle Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match at AEW Revolution this Sunday.

