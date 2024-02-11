Will Ospreay Never Thought He’d Ever Leave NJPW

During a press conference to hype up NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Will Ospreay said that he never thought he’d ever leave New Japan, as he’s set for his last match there tomorrow. He will team with Francesco Akira, HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP against Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd in a cage match.

He said (via Fightful): “This has been the greatest eight years of my life. I cannot express to you all how thankful I am that I got to grow up in Japan. I am so thankful that I’ve got to become a man in front of all of you guys,” he began.”I never thought that this day was ever going to come I could have sworn that I was going to be here for the rest of my life and I would have had no problem with that. As tradition would normally go, I would normally be in a single match or do something traditional, but I mean, let’s be real. Look at the five of us, there’s nothing traditional about us. We were never meant to get to this position. We broke every single barrier that we physically could. Everyone said at first, ‘These guys don’t fit well together. What’s the look? What’s the image?’ Allow me to tell you what the image was. In 2020, when COVID hit and all of us, every single one of us, not just at this table but backstage, all we wanted was to hear your voices. I can’t tell you how many years that COVID era took off my life, man. All I wanted to hear were your voices. It’s funny, we’ve only heard your voices officially now since May 2023. We got your voices back but throughout [that time], we were your voice. When you needed the best professional wrestlers that New Japan has to offer, we stepped up and those posers back there benefited off of our backbreaking work. I refuse to let some five slobs that are trying to live up to the name Bullet Club try and take this night away from me.“