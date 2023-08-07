Will Ospreay Says No One Does It Better Than NJPW, Talks G1 Climax 33 Night 13 Win

Will Ospreay picked up a tag team win on night 13 of the NJPW G1 Climax 33, and he praised the show in a post-match interview. Ospreay and HENARE defeated Togi Makabe and El Phantasmo on the show, and Ospreay talked about the match and show in the post-match backstage interview. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the quality of the show: “Everyone in the world, everyone is gonna talk about when it comes to professional wrestling, there is no one in the world that does it better then New Japan Pro-Wrestling. El Phantasmo stepped up more than ever. You all remember, that guy lost his granddad just before he was about to go wrestle Okada. Talking, I mean two years ago, I lost my best friend, and then I had to go wrestle Okada. I know the mental toll that takes on you. It kind of feels like you’re suffocating underneath that pressure. But tonight, I know he wanted it.”

On picking up the win: “But just know, all respect. All respect. If it was any different day, if I was having a bad day, if I’d just landed this morning, if it was anything along those lines, you would have won, El Phantasmo, but there was too much on the line for me especially because I must elevate the United States Championship by winning the G1 Climax and finally facing SANADA and proving that he is nowhere near the caliber of champion that Will Ospreay is.”