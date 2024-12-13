Will Ospreay Says He Won’t Be At PROGRESS Unboxing VII

In a post on Twitter, PROGRESS Wrestling announced that AEW’s Will Ospreay will not be part of their upcoming Unboxing VII event on December 29. The annual event features surprises for its fans, with big names appearing. This year, El Hijo del Vikingo has already been announced.

Ospreay himself said: “I’m not on Unboxing this year. Surprise!”

Tate Mayfairs commented, noting that Ospreay is scared because he owes him a rematch.