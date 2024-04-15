Will Ospreay Doesn’t Think He’s As Good As Kurt Angle, Says Everyone’s Got An Opinion

In an interview with Hey! EW (via Fightful), Will Ospreay spoke about people like Dave Meltzer who speak very highly of his ability and said he doesn’t think he’s as good as Kurt Angle.

He said: “No, because when you talk about guys like Kurt Angle and he hasn’t got… one five-star match. I’m nowhere near the level of what Kurt Angle is. But I do feel like I’ve got my own special, unique… Stuff that Kurt Angle could never do, I could do. But stuff that I could never do, Kurt Angle could do. I think it’s just his opinion. You know what I mean? Opinions are like arseholes. Everyone’s got one.“