Will Ospreay Has Nothing Against Seth Rollins – ‘We’re Just Having a Bit of Fun’

– Speaking on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Will Ospreay said that there’s no bad blood in the middle of his online feud with Seth Rollins. Ospreay and Rollins’ trading barbs with each other online was a big topic last week, but Ospreay said that he had nothing malicious intended, and that he believes it’s the same with the WWE Universal Champion.

You can see some highlights and the podcast below:

On his online feud with Rollins: “I would just like to say as well, like, there is nothing malicious about this — from me, anyway. Someone assured me that he’s fine. But I was just like, I saw the fans going on like ‘Oh, he’s a dick for saying this.’ I was like, ‘No he’s not!’ We’re just having a bit of fun … That’s how I feel anyway. I felt like it’s nothing malicious. I felt like it was nothing bad about it at all, and I was just like, ‘Ah, I’ll just–‘ I hate the fact that people quickly turned on him straight away, and I was just like, ‘No, leave him alone.’ For me I just thought it was really funny, is that he said ‘Find me someone that does the schedule that I do that performs the way I…’ something like that. ‘Find someone alive that performs the same schedule and same caliber that I do with consistency.’ And I just said, ‘I’m alive.’ And that was it. I didn’t think anything of it, I was just like, ‘I’m alive.’ And then this whole thing just blew out of control. But he called me ‘Little Guy’ and everyone seemed to be jumping on it, so I was just like, ‘I wonder if I can make a T-Shirt called Little Guy.’ And I did. And I mean, it’s not up to his bank account balance, but I mean, it’s okay. I’m doing all right.”

On his appreciation of Rollins as a talent: “I can’t flaw Seth at all, I think Seth’s one of the best guys. And I feel bad for him sometimes when he’s got to do matches with guys who are just — I don’t have the right word and I don’t want to seem mean. But Seth’s great. And I watched Ricochet and AJ and that was incredible, it was great. But yeah, I’ve got no harsh feelings of anything toward him, there’s nothing malicious about this at all. I’m just very passionate about my company, you’re very passionate about your company. If the fans are boasting what we can do, and we’re both acknowledging each other, I think that’s cool. Because there was a time I’m sure you guys were told, ‘Hey, don’t acknowledge TNA.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.