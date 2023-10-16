Will Ospreay On His Battles With Anxiety, Finding His Balance

Will Ospreay is no stranger to dealing with anxiety, and he opened up about the matter in a recent interview. Ospreay spoke with Metro for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On dealing with anxiety: “I used to be such in such a horrible, dark place where me and my head just didn’t get along. Sometimes it creeps in, especially big matches. The Tokyo match with Kenny [Omega], I can’t tell you enough how much doubt creeped into my mind with that. I get mad anxiety when I wrestle guys like Kenny.”

On how becoming a father changed him: “It’s difficult at first, but I guess half of it is whether you care that much about people’s opinion on you anymore. I got numb to it all, ‘I can’t make everyone like me!’ That’s absolutely fine – if you don’t like me, that’s cool, I don’t like you either! I’m a parent now, my kid goes to school, I’m with a wonderful girl. They motivate me so much and it is literally the most rewarding thing that I’ve ever done in my entire life.

“My mental health, my depression, my anxiety are huge factors into my performance – especially when you’re away from your family, and you’re left in the hotel rooms. The most important thing for me is my family, and as long as that’s all good, my demons don’t really creep in anymore. I’ve found a real big balance.”