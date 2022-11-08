– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and NJPW star Will Ospreay discussed his upcoming challenge against Shota Umino, plus his interest in potential dream matchups against WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Ricochet, in light of WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura returning to Japan to face The Great Muta in the final singles match of Muta’s career at the upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH show on January 1, 2023. Below are some highlights:

On his opponents: “I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the real problem is how many wrestlers have the confidence to beat me, who is at the peak of my life. It is important that a player who is worthy of me comes forward. That’s right.”

Will Ospreay on his interest in matchups with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Ricohet: “I’ve mentioned Seth Rollins’ name many times, and I’ve been approached by them, so I have a lot to think about. Also, considering my history, I think it would be a dream come true to fight Ricochet one more time. I think we’ve both become completely different wrestlers from when we fought in the past. I think we’re at a turning point right now, and in the past I’ve talked with people from WWE about how it would be great if we could have a dream match in the future that transcends the boundaries of the organization. I don’t think it’s impossible, and I always want to test my own true ability.”

Ospreay on also wanting to face Naomichi Marufuji: “I have the same respect for wrestlers I face in the ring, regardless of which group they belong to. It’s not an exaggeration to say that I’ve been influenced the most by [Naomichi] Marufuji. I want to fight him.”