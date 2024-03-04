Will Ospreay On Making Transition To the US Full-Time, Being Complimented By Ric Flair

Will Ospreay is now full-time in AEW after making his full-time debut at Revolution, and he spoke about the transition after the show. Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita at the PPV and he spoke during the post-show media scrum about the move to the US and more. You can see some highlights below:

On being a full-time wrestler in the US now: “the one thing I’m doing my best to do is, I’m trying to do my best not to swear. I mean, God damn, it’s so hard… I mean, here [at the scrum], yeah. But I was just kind of like — even cutting promos now, that’s just a real hard task for me because I’ve never done it to an American audience. A lot of our stuff in Japan was always backstage. So I knew when I wanted to make the jump, I was like, I’m really trying hard at that and really trying hard to learn that style. Because I’m all new at this. Everything you see right in front of you is like me experiencing something completely new.

“But my mindset right now is that I’ve been screaming down the lens of a Japanese camera that I’m the best in the world. And right now, I’ve never done this. I’ve never been full-time in America. And it’s a lot of things, but it’s mainly an anxiety. It’s an anxiety of like for ages. I know when the bell rings, I can do it. But it’s not just the bell ringing anymore. It’s about showing personality, it’s about connecting with the crowds and that’s my main focus now is just like, I want to show my personality. Because I think I’m a little bit of a cheeky bugger. So I want to show that off, and this will be a really — not a rough road, but it’s going to be hard to work out these navigations. But I’m ready, I’m ready to do it. I’m ready to be completely vulnerable out there. And if I mess up, chat ‘You f**ked up’ to me. I don’t mind. I’m here to learn, and I’m not going to get it right away but I’m doing my best. And out there tonight, if that’s the first thing I’ve got? Then everyone’s f**ked.”

On potentially facing Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite: “Me and Kyle go way back. Like, we’ve had so many matches over in England and when the pandemic struck, him and Davis lived at my house while Australian indies weren’t kind of picking up. So the UK indies just opened up, and it was discussed that if they just stay with me, I’ll look after them. Didn’t charge them any rent or anything, I just wanted to look after them. We’d done RevPro together. Was able to get over to America quicker, but like for me, Kyle and Davis are true best friends, man. And I miss you Davis, love you so much, dude. Hope you’re doing well.

“But for me, it was so happy to see Kyle. And like, man has changed his hair, looks beautiful. That is one beautiful man. But like having him out there, getting to throw the Crowns up again in AEW together. Of course we’re gonna get the band back together and roll through the Don Callis Family of course. And for me now, it’s full steam ahead. And for Kyle, I think this is a big proving test for him. If the match does go ahead on Wednesday, I don’t want him to hold anything back. This is proving point to you. You’ve been in the ring with Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, and you are the future. But right now, I’ve stepped in front of ya. What are you gonna do?”

On his interaction with Ric Flair backstage: “So this honestly is — I hope I’m allowed to say it. But I was like ‘AHHH!’ backstage with doctors who were like, ‘All right, on the table. We’ll just put some ice on your butt.’ And I was laying on the table… and then like Ric Flair walked in, and I was like, ‘Ah!’ and stood up. And he said, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You are one of the best wrestlers in the world.’ And that, coming from him, is just like, ‘Thank you Mr. Ric Flair, thank you.’ Because he’s just the standard. I know sometimes it gets forgotten about, but like every little bit of wrestling has some inspiration from Ric Flair, man. So the fact that he was able to come over and just go like, ‘You’re the f**king man’? Man, amazing. Just brilliant stuff.”

