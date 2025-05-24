Will Ospreay Believes That One Day, AEW Will Be on Top: ‘It’s Going To Take Time’

Will Ospreay acknowledges that AEW isn’t the top wrestling promotion right now, but believes that one day they will be. In an interview with JJRBTS (via Fightful), Ospreay spoke about why he signed with AEW and why he believes in the company.

He said: “I like the counter-culture stuff. I don’t like going for the big thing. I like going for the underdog. I think that’s why I signed with AEW in the first place is because they are the underdog, they are the people coming from the ground up and are the people who enjoy giving fan service. When I first came in here, I wanted to make this place the be all, end all. I want to sing from the high heavens that this is the best professional wrestling on the planet. I respect WWE and what they’re doing now. They are filling houses and doing so well, but bell-to-bell, you’re not going to find better wrestling than AEW.”

After AEW fans were compared to ECW fans, Ospreay added: “It’s respect for the art. I feel like they understand the art form behind it and how hard it is, and they appreciate it, so they allow their voices to be heard, and they are supporting us. I want that support to spread. It’s going to take time and be a slow process, but one of these days, we’re going to be on top. It’s not just me, it’s Swerve (Strickland), it’s Hangman (Page), it’s (Jon) Moxley, it’s MJF, it’s the Hurt Syndicate, we’re all firing on all cylinders and we’re all creating this animal right now and at one point, we’re going to be undeniable that we are the friggin’ best.“