Will Ospreay Opens Up About Dyslexia, Having To Have AEW Contract Read To Him

Will Ospreay opened up about his dyslexia and more in an appearance on Hey! (EW) over the weekend. Ospreay appeared on Sunday’s AEW digital show and during the episode he talked about his learning difficulties.

“In the school system, I didn’t find out a lot about myself until after I left,” Ospreay recalled (per Fightful). “So I wasn’t afforded any of the extra time. There were so many things in my education that I really needed help on and I didn’t get that help and it’s not just me, it’s a a wide bunch of people.”

He continued, “So finding out all this about myself, I just want to show people that like, you know, like, yeah, I’ve got autism. I have ADHD as well. I’m super dyslexic. I can’t read. I had to have someone read my contract out for me. So like, it’s super embarrassing, man. It really is. But like, I feel like I’ve got to the point where I am because of all these things that make me who I am and I want to inspire people. So like, a lot of people don’t take risks on people that do have autism around my area. I would like to hope that seeing me doing this stuff, it does inspire other people.”

Ospreay signed with AEW at the start of the year and is set to compete against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty.