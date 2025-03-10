wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Outlasts Kyle Fletcher In Steel Cage Match At AEW Revolution
Will Ospreay picked up a win in his war against Kyle Fletcher, defeating his friend-turned-rival inside a steel cage at AEW Revolution. Omega defeated Takeshita at Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win over a defiant Fletcher with the Tiger Driver ’91. You can see highlights from the match below.
Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
The Protostar wants to start up top?!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KyleFletcherPro | @thedoncallis pic.twitter.com/9418ykv74v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Will Ospreay is on ANOTHER LEVEL!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KyleFletcherPro pic.twitter.com/6ZCApZkPCF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898930941713621091
KYLE! What are you doing?!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KyleFletcherPro pic.twitter.com/HKkrYKMJhB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Chest-splitting chops from Will Ospreay!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KyleFletcherPro pic.twitter.com/IlcQzwWjtj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Ospreay takes advantage of the cage!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KyleFletcherPro pic.twitter.com/7X533zbEiv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Mark Davis brings the party supplies…
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KyleFletcherPro | @DUNKZILLADAVIS pic.twitter.com/QF77NNPY9I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898937060439760937
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Cody Rhodes Using F-Bomb During Elimination Chamber Wasn’t a Big Deal
- Kevin Nash Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is One Of the Best Workers Of All-Time
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince