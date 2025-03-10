wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Outlasts Kyle Fletcher In Steel Cage Match At AEW Revolution

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay picked up a win in his war against Kyle Fletcher, defeating his friend-turned-rival inside a steel cage at AEW Revolution. Omega defeated Takeshita at Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win over a defiant Fletcher with the Tiger Driver ’91. You can see highlights from the match below.

Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898930941713621091

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898937060439760937

