Will Ospreay Announces He’s Parting Ways With 1PW

Will Ospreay has announced that his time with 1PW is at an end. Ospreay took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he and the company have mutually agreed to split. The announcement comes after 1PW issued a statement earlier this week (now deleted) in which they responded to claims by 1PW Openweight Champion Robbie X that he had not been paid for his work for the company.

Ospreay seemingly alluded to the situation in his exit statement, writing:

“Myself & @1ProWrestling have mutual parted ways. Business is about having trust and seeing what has unfolded with talent & management, it’s evident that the company has issues that need to be addressed & I urge talent to get what is deserved & agreed on.” “That being said the roster & shows were extremely fun to be a part of because of the talent, the crew & the audience. I have no ill feelings towards 1PW/Steven. I wish them all the best for the future not just professionally but personally.””

Ospreay was the 1PW World Heavyweight Champion. 1PW has not yet addressed his exit.