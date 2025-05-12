In an interview with The Daily Star (via Fightful), Will Ospreay spoke about possible wrestlers that he could face in the ring at this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. The event will happen in London, at the O2 Arena in August.

Will Ospreay said: “There are so many, and because of the beautiful partnership we have with New Japan and CMLL, I start to think, ‘What would be the match that would draw a lot of people towards me.’ There is one match in particular that is in my brain, and it’s only because of the history behind the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and I have a deep connection not only with New Japan but with AEW now. It’s two months off, but ten years ago, I wrestled [Kazuchika] Okada in Reading, and I’d like to revisit that because it has been such a one-sided field where I think he has nine wins and I have two. That’s something I’d really like to revisit from ten years ago.”

“Another one, if we’re going to go down to New Japan route, is a classic one would be me and Zack [Sabre Jr] at a giant facility. All of our matches have been in Japan arenas or intimate (venues) like York Hall. Something that has been intriguing me a lot recently is me and Gabe Kidd. The animosity that we both bring, we need a censor button, constantly. That is a South vs. North thing that people would enjoy. I’m more open to anything and everything. If everything goes my way, this is going to be an important moment for me. I want one of the biggest matches you can have.”