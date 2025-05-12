wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Names Possible Opponents for This Year’s AEW Forbidden Door
In an interview with The Daily Star (via Fightful), Will Ospreay spoke about possible wrestlers that he could face in the ring at this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. The event will happen in London, at the O2 Arena in August.
Will Ospreay said: “There are so many, and because of the beautiful partnership we have with New Japan and CMLL, I start to think, ‘What would be the match that would draw a lot of people towards me.’ There is one match in particular that is in my brain, and it’s only because of the history behind the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and I have a deep connection not only with New Japan but with AEW now. It’s two months off, but ten years ago, I wrestled [Kazuchika] Okada in Reading, and I’d like to revisit that because it has been such a one-sided field where I think he has nine wins and I have two. That’s something I’d really like to revisit from ten years ago.”
“Another one, if we’re going to go down to New Japan route, is a classic one would be me and Zack [Sabre Jr] at a giant facility. All of our matches have been in Japan arenas or intimate (venues) like York Hall. Something that has been intriguing me a lot recently is me and Gabe Kidd. The animosity that we both bring, we need a censor button, constantly. That is a South vs. North thing that people would enjoy. I’m more open to anything and everything. If everything goes my way, this is going to be an important moment for me. I want one of the biggest matches you can have.”