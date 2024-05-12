Will Ospreay Praises Adam Copeland Following AEW Collision

Will Ospreay is ecstatic to have Adam Copeland in AEW, praising the TNT Champion following last night’s Collision. Copeland defended the TNT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly on Saturday night’s show, and Ospreay posted to Twitter to talk up Copeland after the episode.

Ospreay wrote:

“The one thing that needs to be said out loud. It’s so F*cking amazing having Adam Copeland in the locker room and putting on these type of matches in this part of his career. What a legend bruv”

Ospreay also competed on Collision, defeating Lee Moriarty on the episode.