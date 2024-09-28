– Anna Jay picked up a big win last night on AEW Rampage over Robyn Renegade. It was her first AEW match in almost three months as she’s been away on an excursion to Japan. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay shared his praise for Anna Jay’s progress.

Ospreay also commented that AEW should send over more wrestlers to Japan. He wrote on social media, “Even in just this clip. Anna Jays footwork and pacing has dramatically improved. Shows that if you commit yourself over in Japan there can be crazy improvements. I genuinely hope we can send more over to Japan. Looking forward to seeing more.”

You can view those comments below: