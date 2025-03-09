Will Ospreay Praises Chris Jericho For His Honesty, Recalls Getting His Advice in 2018

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Will Ospreay spoke about getting advice from Chris Jericho in 2018 and praised the ROH World Champion for his honesty. Jericho offered him advice after he took a dangerous bump at the time.

He said: “Yeah, he called me up. I had done something stupid. I fucked my neck up back in 2018, I’ve never been the same since then. It was against Marty [Scurll]. We did the Spanish Fly and my fucking head hit the apron, but my neck contorted unerneath me and I felt everything. The shock go down my arm. It was horrendous. I’ve never been the same since. A month after, me and KUSHIDA were wrestling and we had done a DDT off the apron to the floor. I was fine, I was absolutely fine. I controlled my body on the landing, but it looked horrendous. Jericho got on the phone with me and said, ‘Hey, look, please don’t die. You have to look after yourself. Pick your bumps. You don’t need to be doing that type of stuff all the time.’ That hit. I was like, ‘I appreciate it.’ Especially at that time, Jericho only would pop over to New Japan every now and again. The fact that he took his time out to be like, ‘Rocky gave me your number, I want to have a chat. Let’s talk.’ He genuinely gives a fuck. Every time I’ve been around Chris, he’s always given me great advice. Even being here, there are promo things that I will do and he’s like, ‘Who told you to do that?’ ‘This person told me.’ ‘Don’t do that because of this reason.’ When he explains it to me, I’m like, ‘Ah, of course.’ He’s been a reall good hand to have backstage. Anytime I go, ‘What do you think of this?’ He’s great in his honesty.“