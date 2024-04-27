wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Praises the Imagination of Japanese Women’s Wrestlers

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Will Ospreay Image Credit: AEW

– Earlier today, AEW star Will Ospreay responded to a clip on social media of Mei Seira executing her new finisher in STARDOM. Ospreay praised the imagination and work of Japanese women’s wrestlers, noting they put many other talents, including him, to shome.

Will Ospreay wrote, “Mate. Japanese female wrestlers put so many of us (including me) to shame. The imagination to think of this and the ability to pull it off should be applauded.” You can view his response below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Will Ospreay, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading