Will Ospreay Praises the Imagination of Japanese Women’s Wrestlers
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
– Earlier today, AEW star Will Ospreay responded to a clip on social media of Mei Seira executing her new finisher in STARDOM. Ospreay praised the imagination and work of Japanese women’s wrestlers, noting they put many other talents, including him, to shome.
Will Ospreay wrote, “Mate. Japanese female wrestlers put so many of us (including me) to shame. The imagination to think of this and the ability to pull it off should be applauded.” You can view his response below:
Mate.
Japanese female wrestlers put so many of us (including me) to shame.
The imagination to think of this and the ability to pull it off should be applauded https://t.co/pi7vcILxT5
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 27, 2024
