Will Ospreay Praises Talent of Indie Wrestler Joe Lando

– In a post on social media, AEW star Will Ospreay recognized the talent of the young indie wrestler Joe Lando, recognizing him as one of his top three high flyers in the UK at the moment. He also noted that he expects to see him on grander stages soon. Ospreay wrote the following on Lando:

“Joe Lando for a while has been my top 3 high flyers in the U.K. for the last 1 maybe 2. He put on some acceptable size and is still doing some great stuff that reminds me of PAC before he left for Dragon Gate. I think the moment he finds something to elevate himself, we will all see more of this talents lad on grander stages! Keep doing you little dude.”

You can view Ospreay’s comments below: