– As noted, Trent Seven signed with TNA Wrestling over the weekend, which was announced yesterday at Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution. Will Ospreay praised the news on social media, writing, “Extremely happy for @trentseven his mind for the business is brilliant but his passion is greater. TNA is the perfect place for him to reapply his trade and reinvent himself. Best of luck boss.”

Ospreay recently signed with AEW last month. However, he will be appearing in TNA Wrestling next month for the Snake Eyes TV tapings. Trent Seven previously worked in WWE as part of the NXT UK brand from 2016 to 2022. He was among the talents released by WWE when NXT UK folded last year.