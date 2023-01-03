Will Ospreay Praises Triple H as a ‘Gangster’

– During a recent interview with Fightful ahead of tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Will Ospreay discussed WWE and Triple H still allowing NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson to finish his dates in New Japan, despite having signed with WWE and returning to the company last year. Will Ospreay said the following on Triple H:

“I’m shocked at it, but in the same sense, now that Triple H is running the ship, it’s got to be said, I think Triple H is a G. I think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. He’s a cool dude. He clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing, the fact that he’s allowed Karl to have this dual deal is cool. It does make me wonder what doors could be open. I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself and it would be very interesting if there was a way of making that door open. You never know.”

At tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Ospreay defends the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against former champion Kenny Omega. WWE Superstar Karl Anderson will also be in action, as he defends the NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga.

The card is being held at the Tokyodome in Tokyo, Japan tomorrow night. It will stream live on New Japan World.