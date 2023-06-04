– As noted, NJPW star Will Ospreay beat Lance Archer in the finals of a No. 1 contenders tournament at today’s NJPW Dominion event to earn a title shot against reigning IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Ospreay talked about the upcoming matchup in a backstage promo following his win at today’s event. Below are some highlights:

Will Ospreay on his win over Lance Archer: “Oh, I felt good. I feel out New Japan Pro Wrestling is back. You know what, I mean everyone out there is having a good time. I would love to say it’s a good time for racing lines, but it isn’t. It beats me up all the time, but oh my God, one of the most talented big men on the planet today right. I really needed that test today. Everything — everything’s been falling apart. Shoulder, my knee, neck, everything’s falling apart. I think I needed it. I needed my body to be tested, so Lance thank you very much.”

On his match against Kenny Omega: “Now walking into AEW f***ing territory once again. Only this time, Kenny in the Tokyo Dome I can’t say enough man. You embarrassed me, you embarrassed me. It was 80% you, 20% Ospreay. We all know it. I left covered in my own blood, shell of a man. Now I gotta get revenge. There’s no better place to do it than on your home territory, mate. I’ll say it now right. I f***ing can’t stand Canada. I generally can’t. Where is this whole f***ing notion came that all Canadians are nice, ‘Oh, sorry about that.’ Everyone in Canada is f***ing nice. Look at the f***ing evidence. Chris Jericho, asshole. Don Callis, asshole. El Phantasmo, asshole. Bret Hart just moans all the f***ing time. I just think all you Canadians are f***ing assholes, eh? So it’s going to be

real f***ing good walking into enemy territory bruv. I’m gonna welcome you. Hey, I’m at my best when I’m a little f***ing dickhead. I got a point to prove mate. I don’t care if your heart’s broken and your family’s all falling apart. Boo f***ing hoo. You’re ripped my heart out and ate it right in front of me. Only difference is I’m still breathing. That heart that you ripped out man, let’s put it right back in, and it’s still beating. That time I’ve been away, man I’m an open heart surgeon. Hey, I’m gonna rip your eye out and eat it in front of Canada. I need this more than ever mate. I’ve got to prove a point. I am the best wrestler in the world. It’s time to show up.”

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship does down on June 25 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. The event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

