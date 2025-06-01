Will Ospreay Pushes For Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page To Get Along Until AEW All In: Texas

Will Ospreay remains strong in his that Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page need to get along long enough for Page to win the AEW World Championship. Ospreay has been trying to get the two to bury the hatchet, at least temporarily, until Page battles Jon Moxley for the title at All In: Texas. Thus far he has been unable to facilitate a truce, but he took to Twitter to maintain his position following last night’s Collision.

Ospreay wrote:

“Swerve & Hangman don’t need to be sending each other Christmas cards. They can get along to get the belt back Then go back to killing each other”

AEW All In: Texas takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV.