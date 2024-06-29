– CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri recently spoke to AEW International Champion Will Ospreay ahead of this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Ospreay addressed the low ratings for the June 20 edition of AEW Dynamite, which drew the lowest ratings and audience for non-preempted episode of Dynamite ever. Below are some highlights:

Will Ospreay on the low-rated Dynamite: “That one did suck to see when it came out because, for me, that was a home run Dynamite. It was an excellent show. There weren’t any down points in it for me.”

On AEW having growing pains: “I’m not someone who ignores that type of s**t. I see it and I take note of it. I put it in the checkbook and I make sure whatever we do next week, we come back swinging. We shouldn’t ignore criticism or shy away from it. We’re still a five-year company and we’re still hitting the ropes with these things. For me, AEW still has lots of growing pains to go through.”

On AEW hitting a plateau: “As a wrestler, you find yourself hitting a plateau five years in. Whether that’s within your character or your ability or trying to get booked elsewhere. There’s always that five-year growing pain. I think every company goes through it. If we look back five years to what WWE was doing, they were at a low. But the way they’re thriving right now is inspiring to everyone. It should be something to hit. We need to change the bar and see what we must do to change things up. Like I said, I’m not the type of person to shy away from it. I enjoy criticism.”

Will Ospreay challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at tomorrow’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event. The event is being held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.