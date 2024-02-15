wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Reacts To AEW Revolution Match With Konosuke Takeshita

February 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, a match between Konosuke Takeshita and the debuting Will Ospreay was added to AEW Revolution next month. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay reacted to the news.

He wrote: “Nothing like a bit of friendly family competition. Don’t hold anything back @Takesoup. Allow me to show you what Elite really looks like.

