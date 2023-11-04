Will Ospreay Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Win at WWE Crown Jewel, Rollins Responds

As previously reported, Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight title at Crown Jewel by defeating Drew McIntyre in the opening match. After WWE posted the result to social media, Will Ospreay responded with an eyes staring emoji.

Rollins replied: “The water is warm.”

Ospreay will be a free agent early next year when his NJPW contract expires. WWE is said to be among the companies looking to acquire his services. Ospreay and Rollins have had an online rivalry dating back to at least 2019.