Will Ospreay Reacts To Kenny Omega’s Comments, Says He’s ‘Fragile’

Last month, Kenny Omega took shots at Will Ospreay, pointing out that he has a lot of “forgettable” five-star matches. In an interview with Wrestle Inn, Ospreay responded to Omega’s comments, calling him ‘fragile’ and noting that he will ‘end’ him. Here are highlights:

On the comments from Kenny Omega: “It’s belittling. He’s only doing it because of the interview side of things, he has to try and save face. You saw his true colors there. He wanted to bury me and he couldn’t. This comes from a long line of things. Even speaking of AEW, it is only because I hang around with the boys after and we’re all smoking and talking shit. Apparently, the rumor was that I was meant to be there a year ago, just doing ‘forbidden door’ stuff and somebody is putting the block on it. It doesn’t take two and two to realize who it is. One person who has not been there for a while and all of a sudden, I’m welcome in with open arms.”

On where his issues with Omega began: “This whole thing has generated from back in 2019, it was Kenny’s last match and I guess he wanted Ibushi out there to second him. I fucking blew Ibushi’s brain out with the hidden blade. He’s super fucking mad at me. The thing is, I’m mad at myself when those situations happen. I don’t want to brain somebody, but it’s a legal wrestling move. I’m allowed to do it. I’m allowed to do blows to the back of the head, 12-6 elbows down. This is a 9-3 elbow strike, I’m allowed to do it. Obviously, the repercussion is he got knocked out and it was a bad concussion. Since then, myself and Ibushi, we have gone out for drinks. We don’t talk anymore, but after that point, we went for drinks and meals, we’re fine, but Kenny is butthurt off an accident. He can think what he wants about me, but the motherfucker is such a little bitch. The same person who is like, ‘I grew up after six or seven five-star matches.’ No you didn’t, you cunt. You vanity search your name on Twitter to see what everybody says and when it’s bad, you cry in the corner of your million-pound house and you’re still bothered by some cunt who sits doing some wrestling matches who is trying to help out, not only the British scene, but the Japanese scene, because I’m not an idiot when it comes to my company. We got hit hard by the pandemic. Does that mean I’m taking a day off? No, I’m working my ass off to bring it back because that’s what you said to do. This is the reason I don’t like Kenny. This is where some people can relate. When you say something to me, look me in the eye, and speak to me, when you talk to me and tell me this and then go to fans and talk differently, that’s where we have a problem. You have my number, if we have a problem, call me and we can fucking talk about this. I don’t have anything to say to him. Be all, end all, I’m sure if everyone was in the same room, I would slap him. The worst thing is, people are gonna listen and be like, ‘They’re building to something.’ We’re not building up to anything. He’s a cunt. I will slap that boy and remind him, ‘You’re a fucking 40-year-old man and you’re fucking fragile. Do you really want to get with me? I will end you.'”

On what he thinks of Omega’s opinion: “Just know that when you talk shit, it does get back to me. Be aware that there are people, in your workplace, that are talking shit about you as well. Maybe you’re not coming off smelling roses like you thinking.”