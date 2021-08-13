Will Ospreay Recalls Getting Advice from AJ Styles, What He Tells Talent About Getting Advice

Will Ospreay is a top name in NJPW and is often asked for advice, and he recently recalled getting advice from one of his idols in AJ Styles. Ospreay was a guest on The Indies with Booker T and you can check out the video and some highlights (per Fightful) below:

On younger talent getting advice from other wrestlers: “I say to people, ‘Don’t get advice from everyone because everyone is different. Get advice from guys you respect.’ I remember, I did a show and I was trying to give feedback to someone I was tagging with. Someone comes up from over here and then someone comes from over here and you’re getting bombarded. I would have hated to be him because he got bombarded with information. In reality, I should have taken him to a corner and been like, ‘Here’s what you could have done better.’ Advice is always good, but sometimes you don’t have to take everybody’s advice. Take the guy’s advice that you respect and admire and you wanna be like. That’s where AJ Styles came in for me.”

On getting advice from AJ Styles: “I remember sitting down with AJ. I had a match with him and when I found out I was wrestling AJ Styles, a tear rolled down my eye. It was the greatest night of my life. He’s the sole reason I got into wrestling. AJ was it for me. I started crying, I was so thankful. How genuine he was and he took time to explain why we were doing things. I told him I was going to Japan. He was leaving for WWE. I told him I was going to Japan in April and he was like, ‘I’m proud of you, you’re going to do so well there.’ I won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and he dropped me a message like, ‘Bro, I’m so proud of you.’ It gets me every single time because that’s my hero and is such a big deal to me.”