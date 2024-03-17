Will Ospreay Recalls Wrestling Vader in 2016

– During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Will Ospreay recalled his 2016 match with the late Big Van Vader, which was ignited by social media criticism by Vader of Ospreay’s Best of the Super Juniors match with Ricochet. Ospreay later faced Vader at RevPro Uprising 2016 in August of that year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on wrestling Vader: “So it was great, but then it just became too much to basically be like, I thought he actually wanted to fight me, so I was like, ‘What is going on?’ And then we got into a group conversation … and basically sorted out the match. For me, it was a horrible experience because he’s not the nicest chap in the world, but I don’t want to speak any ill because he’s passed on now and he’s someone’s dad. All the best to the family, but he wasn’t very nice to me.”

On how Vader wanted three matches: “It was really fun, looking back on it, it’s a good story to tell the boys. [Vader] wanted a three-match clause. He wanted to do like three matches. What more of a story can we do out of this? It’s one match, you’re getting your payday, you’re f****** off.”

Ospreay lost that matchup at Uprising. Vader sadly passed away less than two years later in 2018 at the age of 63.