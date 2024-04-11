Will Ospreay References Triple H Comments On Talent Not Joining WWE on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay made a reference to Triple H’s WrestleMania week comments about stars choosing not to join WWE during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. A number of fans assumed that Triple H was talking about Ospreay when he said on the Pat McAfee Show last week that “If they are not here to be all in on this…when I see people coming out of trying to make it, and then they pick a job where, well, they work less, the schedule is lighter, then I’m like, ‘I’m glad I didn’t pick you.’ If you’re not in it for the grind, at that point early in your career, you have no business being here.”

Ospreay apparently thought the same, as on tonight’s Dynamite he was interviewed by Renee Paquette and addressed the “rumor” that he’s afraid of the gring.

“I’ll be honest, I have no idea where this conversation has come from,” Ospreay said (per Fightful). “I’m one of the only guys that is traveling every week from the UK to America, eight to ten hour flights, every single week, and I’m delivering some of the best professional wrestling matches this world has ever seen.”

He continued, “Normally I wouldn’t rise to this type of bait, but seeing as the guy that said it is only in the position he’s in because he was grinding on the bosses daughter, you are in no position to tell me what the grind is all about my friend because you have no idea what I fight for. Let this be a painful jab back and a gentle reminder that you do not throw stones at an assassin with a machine gun.”

Ospreay is set to face Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty next weekend.