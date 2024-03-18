Will Ospreay Reflects On Match With Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Revolution

Will Ospreay picked up a win over Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution, and he recently sat down to reflect on the bout. Ospreay beat Takeshita in his first match as an AEW star at the PPV and he spoke about the bout on Talk is Jericho. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

on how he felt going into the match: “I feel like the pressure was on this time around. When everyone’s talking it up and talking about that free agency and then coming over here is like, ‘Alright now, what have you got?’ But I was nervous man, I can’t tell you enough I was getting the jitters, but I felt I did the best that I physically could do out there and I loved every single minute of it.”

On taking the brainbuster from the top: “My ass hurt so much. [The bruise] is the size of a basketball.”