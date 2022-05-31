Will Ospreay Reportedly ‘Doing Much Better’ After Kidney Infection

– As previously reported, Will Ospreay was recently forced out of action after suffering a severe kidney infection. Dave Meltzer provided a medical update on Ospreayd during today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

While Ospreay was reportedly in “really rough shape about a week ago,” he’s said to be “doing much better” right now after he returned from the hospital.

Meltzer added that he wasn’t sure if Ospreay would be well enough to wrestle this Friday at NJPW’s Best of the Super Junior 29 Final event. The card is scheduled for June 3 at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan.