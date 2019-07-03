Will Ospreay Responds to Seth Rollins’ Twitter Apology

– Will Ospreay took to Twitter to respond to Seth Rollins’ attempt to bury the hatchet after their much-discussed feud last week. As noted earlier, Rollins posted an apology to Ospreay after the two traded some fairly gentle barbs at each other over Rollins’ passionate defending of WWE.

After Rollins said he was done with “garbage tweets” and said his line about comparing bank accounts with Ospreay was “s dumb of me & not in line with my values,” Ospreay replied: