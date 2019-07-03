wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Responds to Seth Rollins’ Twitter Apology
– Will Ospreay took to Twitter to respond to Seth Rollins’ attempt to bury the hatchet after their much-discussed feud last week. As noted earlier, Rollins posted an apology to Ospreay after the two traded some fairly gentle barbs at each other over Rollins’ passionate defending of WWE.
After Rollins said he was done with “garbage tweets” and said his line about comparing bank accounts with Ospreay was “s dumb of me & not in line with my values,” Ospreay replied:
Apology accepted.
Just buy me a Nando’s 😉 😂
Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love.
Keep flying your flag & having fun. https://t.co/R8ssB8xh05
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 2, 2019
