Will Ospreay Responds To Tweet From Taynara Conti To Make Fun Of Himself

In a recent post on Twitter, WWE NXT wrestler Taynara Conti responded to the ‘haters’, saying she understood why they hated her. She then listed all her good qualities. Will Ospreay decided to reply, and he took the concept in a different direction, by making fun of himself. However, he did concede that he loved his job, which includes being the IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion for NJPW.

If I were you, I would hate me too 🤷‍♀️😘 I mean.. 24 years old, beautiful, smart, badass, hot and with the best job in the world. I get it girl … LATINA AF #LatinasDoItBetter pic.twitter.com/EXsCx7wwXt — Taynara Conti (@TaynaraContiWWE) June 22, 2019