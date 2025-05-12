Will Ospreay Reveals Plans For His Own All-Women’s Show

AEW star Will Ospreay is looking to expand his contributions to professional wrestling beyond his acclaimed in-ring performances, revealing ambitions to organize a major all-women’s show in 2025. During a recent interview with Grapple Theory (per Fightful), the “Aerial Assassin” discussed this.

“There’s something in me that really wants to do something daring and wants to like… I think the European largest gate for a women’s show is held by EVE at 1,000 people. I want to break that record. I have the resources with AEW and Ring of Honor. I have the relationship with STARDOM that I have, and myself and Dann (Read) really want to collaborate to one day, maybe towards the end of this year, we want to go for like a big venue and see if we can put in the largest European all-women’s gate.”