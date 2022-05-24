Will Ospreay Reveals Who He Would Like To Wrestle At AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door

During a recent interview with Wresthings, British NJPW star Will Ospreay revealed he doesn’t know if he will be a part of the upcoming AEW-NJPW Forbidden door event, but knows who he would like to go up against. Ospreay is currently out of action dealing with a kidney infection (per Fightful):

On not knowing about the event: “They didn’t even fucking tell me it was happening. I was sat next to my Mrs. and was like, ‘Are we doing a show with AEW?’ ‘Yeah’ ‘Oh, no one told me.’ That’s honestly how I found out. They don’t tell me shit. For all I know, I’m not even on the damn show. I don’t know”

On who he would like to face at the event: “The obvious ones are (CM) Punk and (Bryan) Danielson. I like a challenge. I would like a homemade guy. Someone that didn’t come from NXT, that didn’t come from New Japan. That’s the challenge. Can I do a sick match with someone that was born and made in AEW? That’s something I would like to challenge. Jungle Boy, I’d love to tear it up with him. AEW, I love the product. It’s brilliant and makes me excited to be a wrestling fan. The real challenge for me is, there are guys like Keith Lee. Mox [Jon Moxley], yeah, but this show should be ‘let’s go balls to the wall,’ what are the dream matches? Okada and Punk, (Hiroshi) Tanahashi, Shingo (Takagi) and Hangman (Page) would be a good one, Kenny and Shingo would be a banger. Dante (Martin) is a good one, lovely young man. I would really like somebody who is grassroots. That’s the mark. You have all these stars guys, they are the dream ones, Punk, Danielson, whatever. The guys that were there from the start, I would like one of them because I believe I can have the best match with one of them because they are hungry and are going, ‘we should be in one of those spots.'”