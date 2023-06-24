Will Ospreay Says He Needs Revenge Against Kenny Omega At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay has revenge on his mind heading into his match with Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Ospreay spoke in an interview with NJPW about his IWGP United States Championship match against Omega at Sunday’s PPV, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his mindset going into the match: “What do you think my mindset’s going to be? I just need revenge, man,” Ospreay said. “I wanna make him feel the exact same thing he made me feel. That Tokyo Dome was fully behind me because they saw all the things that I went through in the pandemic. I sacrificed so much, so now I want him to feel the same thing. I’ve got to do it on home territory. I’ve got to do it at Forbidden Door in Toronto. I’ve got to do it in front of Canada.”

on competing in Canada: “I f****** can’t stand Canada anyway, do you know what I mean? I grew up around nasty, horrible people… Bret Hart’s especially one that just moans all the time, do you know what I mean? Just got nothing nice to say about wrestling. Well, why do you want to be around that guy? I just can’t stand Canada. It’s going to be very satisfying going into that alien territory and just whooping [Omega] in front of everyone.”