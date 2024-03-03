Will Ospreay Says He’s Ready to ‘Go All Elite,’ Ready to Take Over

– AEW released a new behind-the-scenes vlog of Will Ospreay’s first night as an officially signed member of the AEW roster last week at Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama. You can check out that video featuring Will Ospreay talking about signing with AEW below, along with some highlights (via Fightful):

Will Ospreay on the journey of his career: “It’s been a journey, finding out so many things about myself in Japan and having to grow up. I made so many mistakes, like way too many. I shouldn’t be here. But I’ve been given the blessings by so many people to prove my worth and to work. From being a boy to a man, bruv, it’s crazy how life has turned out. But I’ve been screaming down the lens of every camera in Japan that I’m the best in the world. Pound for pound, no one’s better than me. This is the place where all the elite boys are at, right? It’s time to show everyone that I am the best wrestler in the world. Pound for pound, there’s no one better than me. I’m ready. For my mom, for my dad, for my missus, my stepson, every single person that has been in and around my life, this is for them. From the British independents to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to All Elite Wrestling, all those chapters are closed, but this is a bright new one that’s about to start. Enjoy it, mate. Enjoy it.”

On wrestling Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution: “It’s like pure drugs. You can’t get any better high than that. You need to understand, bruv, from Essex, man. Just a small little county outside London. For eight years, man, I applied myself in Japan. That’s all I did. Japan, and the UK indies, I only dipped my toes into America. I believe honestly, it’s an anxiety coming here, it’s something that’s been holding me back. Maybe it’s the fact that I wanted to learn the trade, but maybe I wasn’t mature enough to come here and to feel that. I felt that in there, man. Alabama. I couldn’t even find Alabama. If you showed me a map of America, I couldn’t find where it is. But my name has somehow reached over there. That tells me something, man. That tells me all those years, all the years growing up, I’m ready for this responsibility.”

On being ready to go All Elite and take over: “I’m ready to take this. I’m ready to go All Elite. I’m ready to be the number one guy here. To do that, I know I got to beat my own teammate. Like I said, I beat Jericho and I beat Kenny. You know who else has done there? Takeshita. There’s no one better. You’re a great teammate, but I need a good rival, mate. Sunday, come bring your A game for me, my friend. Because you’re stepping foot with pound-for-pound the best wrestler on the damn planet. I’m not here to take part, I’m here to take over. This place is mine now.”

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita goes down later tonight at AEW Revolution. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. The show is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.