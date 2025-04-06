– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed his bloody Cage Match with Kyle Fletcher that took place at AEW Full Gear last month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Will Opsreay on his recent cage match: I can’t think of another Cage Match off the top of my head that had done the stunts, the storytelling, the drama as well as that. I mean, people tried to top it the next day, and they couldn’t. I just could not believe the output and the support that we got afterward, and just how people just thought it was one of the greatest Steel Cage Matches ever.”

On feeling like a proper pro wrestler: “I was super out of my depth with that one. I won’t lie to you guys at all. It was crazy to be a part of that, and I felt like a proper pro wrestler out there. I know it’s the Crypto.com Arena now, but that’s the Staple Center, man. I felt like a pro wrestler out there. Kyle Fletcher even elevated himself to new heights. It was a crazy match to be a part of.”

Will Ospreay won the bout to finally get some payback against Fletcher.