wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Says Fans Shouldn’t Compare One Generation of Wrestlers To The Next
January 22, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay said that fans shouldn’t compare wrestlers of the past to wrestlers in the present, noting that it was two different styles.
He wrote: “Wonder how many compare Picasso to Banksy. 2 different generations of artist that offer 2 different qualities of art. It’s just down to whatever you like. Quit comparing, I ain’t ever gonna fill shoes or live up to anyone’s expectations but my own.”
Wonder how many compare Picasso to Banksy.
2 different generations of artist that offer 2 different qualities of art.
It’s just down to whatever you like.
Quit comparing, I ain’t ever gonna fill shoes or live up to anyone’s expectations but my own. pic.twitter.com/rhCCM5WVd0
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says Goldberg Was His Favorite 2020 WWE Star, Is Open to Being in a WWE 2K Game
- Backstage Update on Impact Wrestling’s Handling of Exit for Ethan Page
- The Headbangers Discuss Signing With WWE, How Vince McMahon Viewed Their Gimmick
- Danielle Fishel on Her History as a Wrestling Fan, Being a Presenter for the AEW Dynamite Awards