Will Ospreay Says Fans Shouldn’t Compare One Generation of Wrestlers To The Next

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WIll Ospreay

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay said that fans shouldn’t compare wrestlers of the past to wrestlers in the present, noting that it was two different styles.

He wrote: “Wonder how many compare Picasso to Banksy. 2 different generations of artist that offer 2 different qualities of art. It’s just down to whatever you like. Quit comparing, I ain’t ever gonna fill shoes or live up to anyone’s expectations but my own.

