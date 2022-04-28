Will Ospreay Says He’s ‘Gutted’ To Miss NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

As noted earlier today, Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami were pulled from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku after they both tested positive for COVID-19. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay reacted to the news and said he was ‘gutted’ to have to miss the event.

He wrote: “Honestly gutted. I feel absolutely fine. However I cannot be permitted to travel as I’ve tested positive. If I didn’t know better New Japan sent someone to infect me so it would stop me showing up in Japan! #StopScrewingBilly”