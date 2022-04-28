wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Says He’s ‘Gutted’ To Miss NJPW Wrestling Dontaku
As noted earlier today, Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami were pulled from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku after they both tested positive for COVID-19. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay reacted to the news and said he was ‘gutted’ to have to miss the event.
He wrote: “Honestly gutted. I feel absolutely fine. However I cannot be permitted to travel as I’ve tested positive. If I didn’t know better New Japan sent someone to infect me so it would stop me showing up in Japan! #StopScrewingBilly”
Honestly gutted.
I feel absolutely fine. However I cannot be permitted to travel as I’ve tested positive.
If I didn’t know better New Japan sent someone to infect me so it would stop me showing up in Japan !!#StopScrewingBilly https://t.co/RqmlFVneLU pic.twitter.com/MEVkNW0tu5
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sgt. Slaughter Signs Multi-Year Deal With Hasbro, Returning To G.I. Joe
- Deonna Purrazzo Calls Out Fan For Sending Mail To Her Personal Address
- Alexa Bliss Says Her Sinus Surgery Recovery Pic Was ‘Too Violent’ For Instagram
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name