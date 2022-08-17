Will Ospreay Says His Kidney Infection In May Almost Killed Him

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay that the kidney infection he suffered back in May almost killed him.

He wrote: “So it’s not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died. My infection was that serious. Came back in 2 weeks. 3 months from that point, tomorrow I’m in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary. I wish I could hear your voices. But I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”