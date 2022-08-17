wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Says His Kidney Infection In May Almost Killed Him
August 17, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay that the kidney infection he suffered back in May almost killed him.
He wrote: “So it’s not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died. My infection was that serious. Came back in 2 weeks. 3 months from that point, tomorrow I’m in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary. I wish I could hear your voices. But I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”
So it’s not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died.
My infection was that serious
Came back in 2 weeks.
3 months from that point, tomorrow I’m in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary.
I wish I could hear your voices.
But I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls WWE Writers Discussing John Cena For Evolution, Reason Idea Was Dropped
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles