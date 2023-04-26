Will Ospreay Says His NJPW Contract Expires In February

In an interview with DAZN, Will Ospreay revealed that his current contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling will expire in February of next year. He mentioned the news when asked if Dave Meltzer’s star ratings matter to him.

He said: “Yes and No. The reason why I say no is because they don’t impact my paycheque. I still get paid the same regardless. In my humble opinion, they don’t matter in terms of financial gain, but in terms of viewership, because I’m this British kid who has done it on Indy shows, I know that when my [NJPW] contract comes up, there’ll be a fight for who wants the best five-star wrestler right now. If you ask somebody like Jay White, he hates it, and Bully Ray, he hates it as well. I can’t help but say that it’s done wonders for me. My contract with New Japan is up next February so from that point who’s not gonna want this kid who’s dedicated to being a hard worker and wanting to put on the best quality of matches.“