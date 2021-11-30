Will Ospreay Says Nothing Can Stop Him From Appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 16

– Former IWGP World Heavyweight Will Ospreay released a statement on Twitter today in response to Japan’s updated travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Omicron variant. Ospreay is currently scheduled to headline Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Tokyo, Japan on January 5. However, the latest travel restrictions for Japan could make it more difficult to enter the country.

Ospreay was previously scheduled to face the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, which will take place on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16. Ospreay noted on Twitter, “Shingo can’t stop me. Okada can’t stop me. Covid can’t stop me. January 5th, 2022, I’ll be there.”

Speaking to Tokyo Sports on the matter (via Google Translate), NJPW President Takami Obari stated, “Under the current rules, foreign wrestlers who are regularly participating in the sport are not expected to enter the country. I’ve heard that (regular foreign wrestlers) have visas to work in Japan, so they will be treated as re-entry. This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”