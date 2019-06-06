Will Ospreay Says Unlike Those Who Leave To ‘Change The World’, He’s Loyal To NJPW

In an interview with NJPW, Will Ospreay spoke about wanting to make the junior heavyweight division mean something and said that unlike others who left the promotion to ‘change the world’, he is loyal to New Japan. Here are highlights:

On his match with Dragon Lee at Dominion: “I will say this. I love Dragon Lee. We have a bond, we’ve gone out to dinner several times. But he has something I want. I’ve wrestled at Dominion twice, and I lost both times. I feel like the event is a bit of a curse, and whenever I have a curse I want to lift it. I don’t want the junior heavyweight label to limit us. Marty Scurll said last year that he doesn’t want the juniors to be seen as less than. I hate to say it but he’s right. You saw that match with Shingo, and it showed that I can take the weight and pressure and deliver when I need to, as a junior. I’m 92 kgs, I’m not a heavyweight. I’m the best junior heavyweight in the world, and I need the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to do that. Dragon Lee, I love you but you have what I want and what I need. At Dominion, to a sold out Osaka Jo Hall, let’s steal the show.”

On the junior heavyweight division: “There isn’t a junior heavyweight on the (Dominion) poster, not even the champion. There’s two heavyweights on here (Taichi and Ibushi) that I’ve beaten, but no juniors. It’s time to rectify that. That’s why I’m moving to Japan, to give back. Some people have left and fair play, take a paycheck and try to ‘change the world’. But I’m loyal to this Lion Mark so I will stay here and bust my ass to rectify this. So if I have to be put in with the heavyweights, please. Make that happen. Put a junior with the heavyweights. See what happens.’”

On his plans on moving to Japan: “I’m moving in on June 17. My girlfriend is out here already, so it makes sense. I want to make a little documentary series of this, maybe it’ll become a comedy knowing the idiot I am. I have everything I want in England, but I want more, I want to give back, and it’s time to do that.”