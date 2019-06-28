wrestling / News
Various News: Will Ospreay Selling New Seth Rollins-Inspired Shirt, Free Tessa Blanchard Match Online, Lineup For This Week’s MLW Fusion
June 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Will Ospreay is now selling a new shirt inspired by his Twitter feud with Seth Rollins, which has ‘Little Freakin’ Guy’ written on it. Rollins called him ‘little guy’ multiple times as they went back and forth.
https://t.co/ENOaGypXi7 pic.twitter.com/gnLcWvmTEx
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 27, 2019
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match between Tessa Blanchard and KC Spinelli from SMASH Wrestling.
– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion includes:
*MLW Champion Tom Lawlor v. CONTRA’s Josef Samael.
*The debut of Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks.
*Also appearing on the show will be The Von Erichs, Jacob Fatu, Mance Warner, Salina de la Renta, The Dynasty and more.
