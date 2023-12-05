Will Ospreay Set for Action at TNA Snake Eyes TV Tapings

– It looks like Will Ospreay will finally get to fulfill his childhood dream to appear in a TNA wrestling ring. Impact Wrestling announced today that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be in action at next month’s TNA Snake Eyes TV tapings on January 14.

The card will be held at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada, and tickets are now on sale. Ospreay’s opponent will be revealed later on. Impact Wrestling will be transitioning back to its old TNA Wrestling branding starting on Saturday, January 13 with Hard to Kill, also at The Palms. Snake Eyes will be held the following night.